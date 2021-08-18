GRACE AND HENRI…WEDNESDAY PM TROPICAL UPDATE

As of 3:30PM Wednesday- We are watching two tropical systems… Fortunately, none of which seem to actually be heading for us. The only one we really need to look at is Henri, which should whip around and not hit us. Things of course could change, and we will let you know first.

Over the last several days, we’ve also been monitoring Grace, which was once a tropical storm, but has now upgraded to a category 1 Hurricane, the second of the season. Grace will make landfall on the Yucatan, and doesn’t seem likely to develop any further.

Tropical Storm Henri has a very high chance of developing into a category 1 hurricane, if not even a category 2. Its current pathway doesn’t suggest it will make landfall at all, making it prime for gaining strength. It could head closer toward the northeast of the united states, but even then the worst of the storms should be east of the coast.

Stay with us on air and on the web for the latest on the tropics.