Grace and Henri…Thursday PM TROPICAL UPDATE

As of 2:00 PM Wednesday- We are watching two tropical systems… Fortunately, none of which seem to actually be heading for us. The only one we really need to look at is Henri, which should whip around and miss us completely. Things of course could change, and we will let you know first.

Grace, which was once a category 1 Hurricane, which was the second of the season, has now downgraded into a Tropical storm since it made landfall in the Yucatan peninsula. There is potential for it to reorganize and gain strength in the warm waters off the peninsula, and become a category 1 again. It wont last for long however, and it should completely deform as it passes through the rest of the mainland Mexico.

Tropical Storm Henri has a very high chance of developing into a category 1 hurricane, if not even a category 2. Its current pathway doesn’t suggest it will make landfall at all, making it prime for gaining strength. It could head closer toward the northeast of the united states, but even then the worst of the storms should be east of the coast, mostly in the ocean.

Stay with us on air and on the web for the latest on the tropics.