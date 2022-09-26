ATLANTA (WJBF) — Gov. Brian Kemp said the state is proactive in allocating resources for Hurricane Ian.

“There is some models that show it sits and that could create an incredible rain event so we are watching that,” Kemp said.

“We have assets around the state like essentials but because this is so widespread and most of South Georgia we have things in Macon ready to deploy,” Christ Stallings, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS).

The state’s insurance commissioner says to take pictures of valuables for insurance purposes and have a plan ready to evacuate – just in case.

“Safeguard documents like birth certificates, things that are not easily replaceable like photographs,” said John King, State Insurance Commissioner.

King said if you don’t have flood insurance it’s too late to get it now because a policy has to be in place 30 days before you can file a claim, but said to understand the different types of insurances available whether it’s homeowners, flood, rental to make sure you are properly protected in case of a future storm or hurricane.

“This storm will have effects all over the state initially in South Georgia, the area we are most concerned,” King said.

Kemp said The National Guard is on standby and will be deployed as needed.

“We feel really good about where we are and that Georgians should know we are proactive but we want them to be storm ready,” Kemp said.

Georgia has also activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate resources between agencies and deploy help.