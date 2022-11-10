To interact with our interactive radar, click here.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The WJBF Live VIPIR 6 Team is tracking storms moving into the CSRA on Thursday and Friday due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

The bulk of Nicole’s impact looks to be making it to our area by late Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday morning. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday.

Above, you can see when storms are expected in your neighborhood, at this time until 9:30 p.m. Thursday. This story will be updated through the evening.

