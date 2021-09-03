Friday Tropical Update | Larry is likely to become a major hurricane, other systems dying out.

Hurricane Larry Is gaining considerable strength, and could become a Cat 4 by Saturday night, if not sooner.

Luckily it’s path as of now, shouldn’t really take it near landfall, and if it continues to loop around high pressure, we should be in the clear.

Larry is our 5th Hurricane, and could become our 3rd major hurricane of the season.

We are also watching another area. A disturbance next to Mexico, shouldn’t really develop much further, and has actually lost some juice since yesterday. However once it crosses the Yucatan, assuming that it has not fallen apart, could gain strength in the gulf.