FRED, GRACE, AND NOW HENRI…MONDAY PM TROPICAL UPDATE

As of 6PM Monday- We are watching three tropical systems… Fortunately, the only one that will impact us is Tropical Storm Fred, which just made landfall a few hours ago near Cape San Blas, Florida. More details on our impacts from Fred can be found in the main weather article.

Over the last several days, we’ve also been monitoring Grace, which was once a tropical storm, but has now downgraded to a tropical depression. Grace will eventually strengthen to a tropical storm again, and is even expected to reach category 1 hurricane strength by the time it makes landfall in Mexico this weekend.

The tropical depression that is near Bermuda has now strengthened and has been named Tropical Storm Henri as of the 5PM advisory. Henri should remain as a tropical storm and make a circular path around Bermuda over the next several days.

Stay with us on air and on the web for the latest on the tropics.