For the first time in a long time…it’s quiet in the Tropics! – Take a look

For the first time in a long time…it's quiet in the Tropics!

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

Posted: / Updated:

For the first time in several weeks, there are no Tropical systems to track! We still have a long time to go as Hurricane season ends November 30th. As always, things can change quickly. We’ll still keep a close eye on things!

