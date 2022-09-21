At 11:00 AM, the center of Hurricane Fiona was located

near latitude 24.6 North, longitude 71.7 West. Fiona is moving

toward the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). This general motion is

expected to continue through this evening. A turn toward the

north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected by

Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will continue

to move away from the Turks and Caicos today, approach Bermuda

late on Thursday and approach Atlantic Canada late Friday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher

gusts. Fiona is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast

through tonight, with some fluctuations in intensity possible on

Thursday. Fiona is forecast to be a hurricane-force cyclone

through Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles

(260 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 937 mb (27.67 inches).

At 11:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was

located near latitude 38.3 North, longitude 41.3 West. Gaston is

moving toward the northeast near 16 mph (26 km/h). A turn to the

the east is expected on Thursday, and Gaston is expected to stall

near the western Azores late this week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher

gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible today, but

gradual weakening should begin on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

A tropical wave is producing shower and thunderstorm activity a

couple hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands. The

system continues to show signs of organization, and it will likely

become a tropical depression within the next couple of days. The

disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward across the

southern Windward Islands today and then move toward the central

Caribbean Sea later this week. Interests in the Windward Islands

should closely monitor the progress of this system as heavy rainfall

and gusty winds are affecting these islands. Regardless of

development, heavy rainfall is forecast to affect northwestern

Venezuela, northeastern Colombia, and the ABC island chain later

this week.