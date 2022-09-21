At 11:00 AM, the center of Hurricane Fiona was located
near latitude 24.6 North, longitude 71.7 West. Fiona is moving
toward the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). This general motion is
expected to continue through this evening. A turn toward the
north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected by
Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will continue
to move away from the Turks and Caicos today, approach Bermuda
late on Thursday and approach Atlantic Canada late Friday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher
gusts. Fiona is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast
through tonight, with some fluctuations in intensity possible on
Thursday. Fiona is forecast to be a hurricane-force cyclone
through Saturday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles
(260 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 937 mb (27.67 inches).
At 11:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was
located near latitude 38.3 North, longitude 41.3 West. Gaston is
moving toward the northeast near 16 mph (26 km/h). A turn to the
the east is expected on Thursday, and Gaston is expected to stall
near the western Azores late this week.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher
gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible today, but
gradual weakening should begin on Thursday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).
A tropical wave is producing shower and thunderstorm activity a
couple hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands. The
system continues to show signs of organization, and it will likely
become a tropical depression within the next couple of days. The
disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward across the
southern Windward Islands today and then move toward the central
Caribbean Sea later this week. Interests in the Windward Islands
should closely monitor the progress of this system as heavy rainfall
and gusty winds are affecting these islands. Regardless of
development, heavy rainfall is forecast to affect northwestern
Venezuela, northeastern Colombia, and the ABC island chain later
this week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent