A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the
far eastern tropical Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave.
Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual
development of this system while it moves westward to
west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern
and central tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could
form around the middle to latter part of this week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.