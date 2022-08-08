A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the

far eastern tropical Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual

development of this system while it moves westward to

west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern

and central tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could

form around the middle to latter part of this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.