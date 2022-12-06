Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to discuss the potential for
subtropical development this week over the central Atlantic.
Central Subtropical Atlantic:
A large area of low pressure located over the central subtropical
Atlantic about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands
continues to produce a broad area of showers and thunderstorms.
Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development
and a subtropical or tropical storm could form in the next couple of
days. By Thursday night or Friday, the low will move northeastward
over cooler waters and interact with a mid-latitude trough, limiting
subtropical or tropical development of the system. Additional
information on this low, including warnings, can be found in High
Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. The next
Special Tropical Weather Outlook on this system will be issued by 9
PM EST tonight, or earlier, if necessary.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.