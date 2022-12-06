Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued to discuss the potential for

subtropical development this week over the central Atlantic.

Central Subtropical Atlantic:

A large area of low pressure located over the central subtropical

Atlantic about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands

continues to produce a broad area of showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development

and a subtropical or tropical storm could form in the next couple of

days. By Thursday night or Friday, the low will move northeastward

over cooler waters and interact with a mid-latitude trough, limiting

subtropical or tropical development of the system. Additional

information on this low, including warnings, can be found in High

Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. The next

Special Tropical Weather Outlook on this system will be issued by 9

PM EST tonight, or earlier, if necessary.