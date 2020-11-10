ETA’s erratic path will continue this week. – What to expect

Tropical Storm ETA will continue to sit and spin in the Gulf of Mexico off the west coast of Florida for the next several days before moving slowly to the North. The National Hurricane Center has ETA fizzling out by Saturday. Of course, things can change and this is something we’ll continue to watch. In any event, ETA will bring a huge amount of moisture to the North over the next several days. We’ll see our rain chance increase tomorrow afternoon and the potential for heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday.