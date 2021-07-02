Elsa is just west of Key West, Fl.

At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was  located near latitude 24.5 North, longitude 82.6 West. Elsa is  moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this  general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn  toward the north by tonight.  A north-northeastward motion is  expected on Wednesday.  On the forecast track, Elsa will continue to  pass near the Florida Keys this morning, and move near or over  portions of the west coast of Florida later today through tonight.  On Wednesday morning, Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the  north Florida Gulf coast and then move northeastward across the  southeastern United States through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast through tonight, and Elsa could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida.  Weakening is expected after Elsa moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center.  A C-MAN station at Sand Key, Florida, recently measured a wind gust of 52 mph (83 km/h). The Key West  International Airport also recently measured a wind gust of 48 mph  (77 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).













		

					

	


	


			
