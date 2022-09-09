At 11:00 AM the center of Hurricane Earl was located

near latitude 33.4 North, longitude 61.7 West. Earl is moving toward

the northeast near 18 mph (29 km/h). A faster northeastward motion

is expected today and tonight. Earl is then forecast to slow down

considerably Saturday night and Sunday. On the forecast track, Earl

will continue to move northeastward away from Bermuda today and will

move to the southeast of Newfoundland Saturday and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is forecast through tonight. Earl is

expected to complete its transition to a powerful hurricane-force

extratropical low on Saturday and then gradually weaken through

early Monday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from

the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205

miles (335 km).

The minimum central pressure is 963 mb (28.44 inches).

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A gale-force low pressure system is located about 1100 miles east of

the Leeward Islands. Although the low has a well-defined center of

circulation, strong upper-level winds have caused most of the

disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the

low to be displaced well to its northeast. The strong upper-level

winds are forecast to persist for the next several days and it is

becoming less likely that a short-lived tropical storm will form.

Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to move

generally west-northwestward near 15 mph across the central

subtropical Atlantic. For more information on this system, including

gale warnings, please refer to the High Seas Forecasts issued by the

National Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo

Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and

thunderstorms. Development of this system, if any, is expected to

be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward at

15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic

through the middle of next week.