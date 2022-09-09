At 11:00 AM the center of Hurricane Earl was located
near latitude 33.4 North, longitude 61.7 West. Earl is moving toward
the northeast near 18 mph (29 km/h). A faster northeastward motion
is expected today and tonight. Earl is then forecast to slow down
considerably Saturday night and Sunday. On the forecast track, Earl
will continue to move northeastward away from Bermuda today and will
move to the southeast of Newfoundland Saturday and Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher
gusts. Some strengthening is forecast through tonight. Earl is
expected to complete its transition to a powerful hurricane-force
extratropical low on Saturday and then gradually weaken through
early Monday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from
the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205
miles (335 km).
The minimum central pressure is 963 mb (28.44 inches).
Central Tropical Atlantic:
A gale-force low pressure system is located about 1100 miles east of
the Leeward Islands. Although the low has a well-defined center of
circulation, strong upper-level winds have caused most of the
disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the
low to be displaced well to its northeast. The strong upper-level
winds are forecast to persist for the next several days and it is
becoming less likely that a short-lived tropical storm will form.
Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to move
generally west-northwestward near 15 mph across the central
subtropical Atlantic. For more information on this system, including
gale warnings, please refer to the High Seas Forecasts issued by the
National Weather Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo
Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and
thunderstorms. Development of this system, if any, is expected to
be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward at
15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic
through the middle of next week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.