As of 5AM Sunday: Just as fast as Don was declared our first Hurricane of the season, it has been downgraded back to tropical storm status. Max sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph and further weakening is forecasted. The center of now Tropical Storm Don is located near latitude 42.6 N, longitude 48.9 W, moving toward the north-northeast at 16 mph. Don is projected to turn northeastward later today and east-northeastward on Monday.

While Don does not pose a threat to us in the CSRA, it is worth noting it’s not only the first Hurricane of the season, but the storm could make the record books! If Don maintains its tropical status through Monday it could make the top 5 longest-lasting tropical cyclones for the month of July.

Another area of interest lies about 900 miles east of the Windward Islands. This system could become a tropical depression during the next few days as it moves westward across the Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.