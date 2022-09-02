Tropical Storm Danielle

located near latitude 37.9 North, longitude 43.4 West. Danielle is

moving toward the east near 3 mph (6 km/h). The storm is forecast

to meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the

next couple of days, and Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane

later this morning.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).

East of the Leeward Islands:

Satellite imagery indicates there has been little change in the

organization of the area of low pressure located several hundred

miles east of the Leeward Islands during the past several hours.

Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive,

any additional development of the system over the next few days

would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The

disturbance is expected to move slowly west-northwestward, toward

the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Regardless of

development, locally heavy rains may occur over portions of the

Leeward Islands during the next couple of days, and interests in

that area should monitor the progress of the system. An Air Force

Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the

system this afternoon, if necessary. Additional information on this

system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National

Weather Service.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

Shower activity associated with a broad area of low pressure

located just northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has increased

some over the last several hours, but remains poorly organized.

This system is moving into an area of less favorable environmental

conditions, and significant development is not anticipated.