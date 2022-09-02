Tropical Storm Danielle
located near latitude 37.9 North, longitude 43.4 West. Danielle is
moving toward the east near 3 mph (6 km/h). The storm is forecast
to meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h)
with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the
next couple of days, and Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane
later this morning.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).
East of the Leeward Islands:
Satellite imagery indicates there has been little change in the
organization of the area of low pressure located several hundred
miles east of the Leeward Islands during the past several hours.
Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive,
any additional development of the system over the next few days
would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The
disturbance is expected to move slowly west-northwestward, toward
the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Regardless of
development, locally heavy rains may occur over portions of the
Leeward Islands during the next couple of days, and interests in
that area should monitor the progress of the system. An Air Force
Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the
system this afternoon, if necessary. Additional information on this
system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National
Weather Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
Shower activity associated with a broad area of low pressure
located just northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has increased
some over the last several hours, but remains poorly organized.
This system is moving into an area of less favorable environmental
conditions, and significant development is not anticipated.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.