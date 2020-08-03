CSRA will not see much from Isaias. Here’s the latest on what to expect.

Tropical Storm Isaias is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north and north-northeast along with an increase in forward speed is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will pass just to the east of the Florida east coast through tonight. The center of Isaias will then move offshore of the coast of Georgia and southern South Carolina on Monday, move inland over eastern South Carolina, perhaps making landfall near Myrtle Beach by late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Isaias will then pick up speed and move to the NNE. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength are possible during the next 24 hours, as Isaias could reach Cat 1 Hurricane once again or remain a strong tropical storm when it reaches the coast of South Carolina or southern North Carolina Monday night. Slow weakening is forecast after Isaias makes landfall in the Carolinas and moves across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region late Monday and Tuesday. We will see very little in the way of anything from this storm. Look for periods of showers, some heavy with a few thunderstorms by late afternoon. It will be breezy as winds will be from the NNE 15-20 miles per hour. Rain totals will be .50" to 1" with no Tornadoes expected. Nor is there widespread flooding concerns in the CSRA. Highs will be in the upper 80s and very humid.