At 11am the center of Hurricane Danielle was

located near latitude 42.2 North, longitude 41.2 West. Danielle is

moving toward the east-northeast near 6 mph (9 km/h). A faster

east-northeastward motion is expected to begin by tonight. A slow

counter clockwise turn is then forecast to occur at the end of the

week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher

gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles

(240 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 986 mb (29.12 inches).

At 11am the center of Tropical Storm Earl was

located near latitude 23.7 North, longitude 65.7 West. Earl is

moving toward the north near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this motion is

expected to continue with a gradual turn to the north-northeast

starting on Wednesday.

NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft indicates that maximum sustained

winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Earl is

forecast to maintain its strength today followed by intensification

resuming by tomorrow.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.42 inches).

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms persist from the Cabo Verde

Islands southwestward several hundred miles in association with a

broad area of low pressure. Environmental conditions are conducive

for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could

form in a few days while moving westward to west-northwestward at 15

to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for

development late this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

African Coast:

A tropical wave currently located over western Africa is forecast to

emerge offshore into the eastern Atlantic in a day or two.

Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for some slow

development thereafter as the system moves west-northwestward

over the eastern tropical Atlantic.