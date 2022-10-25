Showers and thunderstorms have decreased since yesterday in
association with a well-defined area of low pressure located
just west-northwest of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are
becoming less conducive for development, and the chance of this
system becoming a short-lived tropical depression appears to be
decreasing. The low is expected to move northward towards cooler
waters and into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds by
tonight, which should limit further development. Regardless of
development, periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are
expected over Bermuda though this morning. Interests in Bermuda
should monitor the progress of this system.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.