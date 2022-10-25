Showers and thunderstorms have decreased since yesterday in

association with a well-defined area of low pressure located

just west-northwest of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are

becoming less conducive for development, and the chance of this

system becoming a short-lived tropical depression appears to be

decreasing. The low is expected to move northward towards cooler

waters and into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds by

tonight, which should limit further development. Regardless of

development, periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are

expected over Bermuda though this morning. Interests in Bermuda

should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.