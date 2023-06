A surface trough is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms

a few hundred miles to the south-southeast of Bermuda. Upper-level

winds are marginally conducive for some slow development of this

system during the next few days while it moves generally northward

at 5 to 10 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.