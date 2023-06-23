At 8:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was

located near latitude 13.4 North, longitude 63.6 West. Bret is

moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this general

motion is expected to continue through the weekend. On the forecast

track, the center of Bret will continue moving westward away from

the Windward Islands and across the eastern and central Caribbean

Sea during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher

gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and

Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by

Saturday night or Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km)

mainly to the north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was

located near latitude 12.1 North, longitude 46.9 West. Cindy is

moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this

general motion is expected to continue over the next few days. On

the forecast track, the system is expected to remain well east and

northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).