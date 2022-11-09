At 8:00 AM the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was

located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 76.2 West. Nicole is

moving toward the west-southwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn

toward the west is expected today, followed by a turn toward the

northwest on Thursday, and north or north-northeast on Friday. On

the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the

northwestern Bahamas this morning, move near or over those islands

by midday, and approach the east coast of Florida within the

hurricane warning area tonight. Nicole’s center is then expected to

move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia

Thursday and Thursday night, and then across the Carolinas Friday

and Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is expected today, and Nicole is forecast

to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a

hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida tonight. Nicole

is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the

southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely

to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the

Mid-Atlantic states.

Nicole is a large tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds

extend outward up to 460 miles (740 km) especially to the north of

the center. During the past few hours, a National Ocean Service

station at the Lake Worth Pier, Florida, reported sustained winds

of 44 mph (71 km/h) and a wind gust of 55 mph (89 km/h).

The minimum central pressure reported by a NOAA Hurricane

Hunter aircraft is 986 mb (29.12 inches).