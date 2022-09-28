At 800 AM the eye of Hurricane Ian was located by
Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunter data plus Key West radar near
latitude 26.0 North, longitude 82.7 West. Ian is moving toward the
north-northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion with a
reduction in forward speed is forecast today, followed by a turn
toward the north on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of
Ian is expected to move onshore within the hurricane warning area
later this morning or early afternoon. The center of Ian is
forecast to move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning
and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher
gusts. Ian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west
coast of Florida as a catastrophic hurricane. Weakening is expected
after landfall.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175
miles (280 km).
The minimum central pressure is 937 mb (27.67 inches) based on Air
Force Hurricane Hunter dropsonde data.