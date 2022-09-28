At 800 AM the eye of Hurricane Ian was located by

Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunter data plus Key West radar near

latitude 26.0 North, longitude 82.7 West. Ian is moving toward the

north-northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion with a

reduction in forward speed is forecast today, followed by a turn

toward the north on Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of

Ian is expected to move onshore within the hurricane warning area

later this morning or early afternoon. The center of Ian is

forecast to move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning

and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher

gusts. Ian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west

coast of Florida as a catastrophic hurricane. Weakening is expected

after landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175

miles (280 km).

The minimum central pressure is 937 mb (27.67 inches) based on Air

Force Hurricane Hunter dropsonde data.