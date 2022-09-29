At 800 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Ian was
located near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 80.7 West. Ian is
moving toward the northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the
north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward
the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed
Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ian
is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida soon and
then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The
center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night
and Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher
gusts. Some re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near
hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina
on Friday. Weakening is expected Friday night and Saturday after
Ian moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles (665 km)
from the center. Daytona Beach International Airport recently
reported a sustained wind of 60 mph (97 km/h) and a gust to 70 mph
(113 km/h).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches)
based on surface observations.
A Tropical Storm WATCH is in effect for much of the CSRA now until further notice. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia, now until 8pm tonight.