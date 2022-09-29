At 800 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Ian was

located near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 80.7 West. Ian is

moving toward the northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the

north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward

the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed

Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ian

is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida soon and

then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The

center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night

and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher

gusts. Some re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near

hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina

on Friday. Weakening is expected Friday night and Saturday after

Ian moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles (665 km)

from the center. Daytona Beach International Airport recently

reported a sustained wind of 60 mph (97 km/h) and a gust to 70 mph

(113 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches)

based on surface observations.

A Tropical Storm WATCH is in effect for much of the CSRA now until further notice. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our western lying counties in Georgia, now until 8pm tonight.