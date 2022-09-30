At 800 AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Ian was located

near latitude 31.4 North, longitude 79.1 West. Ian is moving toward

the north near 9 mph (15 km/h). This general motion with an

increase in forward speed is expected this morning, followed by a

turn toward the north-northwest by tonight. On the forecast track,

the center of Ian will approach and reach the coast of South

Carolina today, and then move farther inland across eastern South

Carolina and central North Carolina tonight and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Ian reaches the

coast later today. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall, and

Ian is forecast to become an extratropical low over North Carolina

tonight or on Saturday. The low is then expected to dissipate by

Saturday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 485

miles (780 km). A sustained wind of 40 mph (65 km/h) and a gust to

58 mph (93 km/h) were recently reported at a WeatherFlow

station on Fort Sumter Range Front Light in South Carolina.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 984 mb (29.06 inches).