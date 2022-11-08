At 8:00 AM the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was

located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 72.0 West. Nicole is

moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn

toward the west and west-southwest is forecast today and tonight,

and that motion should continue through Wednesday. A turn toward

the northwest and north-northwest is expected Thursday and Thursday

night. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach

the northwestern Bahamas today and tonight, move near or over those

islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida

Wednesday night. Nicole’s center is then expected to move across

central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and

Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (80 km/h) with higher

gusts. Nicole is expected to make a transition to a tropical storm

later today and begin strengthening, and it is forecast to be near

or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it

is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east

coast of Florida.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 380 miles (610 km) from the

center.

Data from a NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the

minimum central pressure is 992 mb (29.29 inches).