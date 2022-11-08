At 8:00 AM the center of Subtropical Storm Nicole was
located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 72.0 West. Nicole is
moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn
toward the west and west-southwest is forecast today and tonight,
and that motion should continue through Wednesday. A turn toward
the northwest and north-northwest is expected Thursday and Thursday
night. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach
the northwestern Bahamas today and tonight, move near or over those
islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida
Wednesday night. Nicole’s center is then expected to move across
central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and
Thursday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (80 km/h) with higher
gusts. Nicole is expected to make a transition to a tropical storm
later today and begin strengthening, and it is forecast to be near
or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it
is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east
coast of Florida.
Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 380 miles (610 km) from the
center.
Data from a NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the
minimum central pressure is 992 mb (29.29 inches).