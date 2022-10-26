- Southwestern Atlantic:
A trough of low pressure stretching from the central Caribbean
northward to the southwestern Atlantic continues to produce a broad
area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental
conditions appear conducive for some gradual subtropical development
of this system over the next few days while it drifts northward.
The system is then forecast to meander over the subtropical western
Atlantic to the west or southwest of Bermuda. Upper-level winds are
forecast to become less conducive for development by the end of the
weekend.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
- Eastern Caribbean:
An area of low pressure could form over the eastern Caribbean Sea
this weekend. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive
for gradual development as the disturbance moves generally westward
or west-northwestward into the central Caribbean early next week.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.