  1. Southwestern Atlantic:
    A trough of low pressure stretching from the central Caribbean
    northward to the southwestern Atlantic continues to produce a broad
    area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental
    conditions appear conducive for some gradual subtropical development
    of this system over the next few days while it drifts northward.
    The system is then forecast to meander over the subtropical western
    Atlantic to the west or southwest of Bermuda. Upper-level winds are
    forecast to become less conducive for development by the end of the
    weekend.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
  1. Eastern Caribbean:
    An area of low pressure could form over the eastern Caribbean Sea
    this weekend. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive
    for gradual development as the disturbance moves generally westward
    or west-northwestward into the central Caribbean early next week.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.