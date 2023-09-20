The center of Hurricane Nigel is located

near latitude 34.4 North, longitude 54.9 West. Nigel is moving

toward the north near 16 mph. A turn toward the northeast

with an increase in forward speed is expected later today.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher

gusts. Nigel has likely reached its peak intensity, with gradual

weakening expected later today, followed by faster rate of weakening

on Friday. Nigel is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by

Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is currently located just off the west coast of

Africa. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for

gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form

late this week or this weekend while the system moves generally

westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical

Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

Western Atlantic:

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form east of the

Florida peninsula late this week. This system could acquire some

subtropical characteristics by this weekend while it moves generally

northward. Regardless of development, this low is likely to bring

gusty winds to gale force, heavy rain, and high surf to portions of

the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States late this week and into

this weekend. Additional information on this system can be found

in High Seas Forecasts and products from your local National

Weather Service office.