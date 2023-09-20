The center of Hurricane Nigel is located
near latitude 34.4 North, longitude 54.9 West. Nigel is moving
toward the north near 16 mph. A turn toward the northeast
with an increase in forward speed is expected later today.
Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher
gusts. Nigel has likely reached its peak intensity, with gradual
weakening expected later today, followed by faster rate of weakening
on Friday. Nigel is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone by
Friday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave is currently located just off the west coast of
Africa. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for
gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form
late this week or this weekend while the system moves generally
westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical
Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.
Western Atlantic:
A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form east of the
Florida peninsula late this week. This system could acquire some
subtropical characteristics by this weekend while it moves generally
northward. Regardless of development, this low is likely to bring
gusty winds to gale force, heavy rain, and high surf to portions of
the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States late this week and into
this weekend. Additional information on this system can be found
in High Seas Forecasts and products from your local National
Weather Service office.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.