The center of Hurricane Lee is located
near latitude 26.0 North, longitude 67.2 West. Lee is moving toward
the northwest near 6 mph. A turn toward the
north-northwest is expected later today, followed by a northward
turn and an increase in speed on Thursday and Friday. On the
forecast track, the center of Lee will pass west of Bermuda Thursday
and Thursday night and then approach the coast of New England or
Atlantic Canada late this week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher
gusts. Lee is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. Slow weakening is forecast during the next
few days, however, Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous
hurricane into the weekend.
Lee is a very large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend
outward up to 115 miles from the center and
tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 948 mb.
The center of Hurricane Margot is located
near latitude 33.6 North, longitude 40.0 West. Margot is moving
toward the north near 12 mph. A north-northwestward or
northward motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is
expected through early Thursday. Then, Margot is likely to stall or
meander within weak steering currents into the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher
gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb.
Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97):
A broad area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic
continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Gradual development of this system is expected over the next few
days while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward at
10 to 15 mph, and a tropical depression is likely to form by this
weekend over the central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.