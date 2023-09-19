The eye of Hurricane Nigel is located

near latitude 29.6 North, longitude 53.6 West. Nigel is moving

toward the northwest near 13 mph. The hurricane is

forecast to turn northward late today, and then accelerate

rapidly northeastward through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 85 mph with higher

gusts. Nigel is forecast to strengthen some through early

Wednesday, with weakening likely on Thursday and Friday. Nigel is

forecast to become a strong post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by

Wednesday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive

for gradual development of the wave thereafter, and a tropical

depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while

the system moves generally westward across the eastern and central

tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

Western Atlantic:

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form east of the

Florida peninsula late this week. This system could acquire some

subtropical characteristics this weekend while it moves generally

northward. Regardless of subtropical development, this low could

bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and high surf conditions to portions

of the coastal Carolinas into the coastal Mid-Atlantic states this

weekend. Please see products from your local National Weather

Service office for more details.