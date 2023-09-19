The eye of Hurricane Nigel is located
near latitude 29.6 North, longitude 53.6 West. Nigel is moving
toward the northwest near 13 mph. The hurricane is
forecast to turn northward late today, and then accelerate
rapidly northeastward through the rest of the week.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 85 mph with higher
gusts. Nigel is forecast to strengthen some through early
Wednesday, with weakening likely on Thursday and Friday. Nigel is
forecast to become a strong post-tropical cyclone on Friday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by
Wednesday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive
for gradual development of the wave thereafter, and a tropical
depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while
the system moves generally westward across the eastern and central
tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.
Western Atlantic:
A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form east of the
Florida peninsula late this week. This system could acquire some
subtropical characteristics this weekend while it moves generally
northward. Regardless of subtropical development, this low could
bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and high surf conditions to portions
of the coastal Carolinas into the coastal Mid-Atlantic states this
weekend. Please see products from your local National Weather
Service office for more details.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.