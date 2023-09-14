The center of Hurricane Lee is located
near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 68.2 West. Lee is moving toward
the north near 12 mph, and this general motion with an
increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. A turn
toward the north-northeast and then northeast is forecast Saturday
night and Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Lee will
pass west of Bermuda today and tonight, approach the coast of New
England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday, and move across
Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher
gusts. Weakening is forecast, but Lee is expected to remain a large
and dangerous hurricane for the next couple of days.
Lee is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to
105 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds
extend outward up to 290 miles. An elevated observing site at the National
Museum of Bermuda has recently measured sustained winds of 53 mph
with a gust to 64 mph. NOAA buoy 41048 located
about 160 miles northwest of the center of Lee has recently
reported a peak one-minute sustained wind of 51 mph and a
gust to 60 mph.
The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve
reconnaissance aircraft is 955 mb.
The center of Hurricane Margot is located
near latitude 35.9 North, longitude 40.3 West. Margot is moving
toward the north-northeast near 6 mph, and a slower
forward motion is expected today. Margot is forecast to meander
within weak steering currents on Friday and make a small clockwise
loop over the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph
with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast over the next few
days, and Margot is likely to become a tropical storm later today.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb.
Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97):
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad low pressure area
located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands
have increased and become a little better organized since yesterday.
Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional
development, and this system is likely to become a tropical
depression during the day or so while it moves west-northwestward to
northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.