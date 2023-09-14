The center of Hurricane Lee is located

near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 68.2 West. Lee is moving toward

the north near 12 mph, and this general motion with an

increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. A turn

toward the north-northeast and then northeast is forecast Saturday

night and Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Lee will

pass west of Bermuda today and tonight, approach the coast of New

England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday, and move across

Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher

gusts. Weakening is forecast, but Lee is expected to remain a large

and dangerous hurricane for the next couple of days.

Lee is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to

105 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds

extend outward up to 290 miles. An elevated observing site at the National

Museum of Bermuda has recently measured sustained winds of 53 mph

with a gust to 64 mph. NOAA buoy 41048 located

about 160 miles northwest of the center of Lee has recently

reported a peak one-minute sustained wind of 51 mph and a

gust to 60 mph.

The latest minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve

reconnaissance aircraft is 955 mb.

The center of Hurricane Margot is located

near latitude 35.9 North, longitude 40.3 West. Margot is moving

toward the north-northeast near 6 mph, and a slower

forward motion is expected today. Margot is forecast to meander

within weak steering currents on Friday and make a small clockwise

loop over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph

with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast over the next few

days, and Margot is likely to become a tropical storm later today.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97):

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad low pressure area

located about 1000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands

have increased and become a little better organized since yesterday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional

development, and this system is likely to become a tropical

depression during the day or so while it moves west-northwestward to

northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.