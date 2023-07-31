- Central Tropical Atlantic (AL96):
Shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association with an
area of low pressure located about 700 miles east-northeast of the
northern Leeward Islands. However, the system does not currently
have a well-defined center of circulation. Environmental conditions
are forecast to be sufficiently favorable for development over the
next few days, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form
during the next day or so. The system is expected to move
northwestward at 10 to 15 mph today, and then turn northward over
the central subtropical Atlantic by late tonight or Tuesday.
Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, can
be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather
Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.
- Off the U.S. Mid-Atlantic Coast (AL97):
Shower and thunderstorm activity has changed little in association
with an area of low pressure located offshore of the
U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast. The system appears to be acquiring
non-tropical characteristics as it begins to merge with a frontal
boundary, and its chances of becoming a tropical cyclone appear to
be decreasing. Regardless, the low is expected to begin producing
gale-force winds today while it moves quickly toward the
east-northeast at about 30 mph, and additional information on this
system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National
Weather Service.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.