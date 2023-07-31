  1. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL96):
    Shower and thunderstorm activity continues in association with an
    area of low pressure located about 700 miles east-northeast of the
    northern Leeward Islands. However, the system does not currently
    have a well-defined center of circulation. Environmental conditions
    are forecast to be sufficiently favorable for development over the
    next few days, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form
    during the next day or so. The system is expected to move
    northwestward at 10 to 15 mph today, and then turn northward over
    the central subtropical Atlantic by late tonight or Tuesday.
    Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, can
    be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather
    Service.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.
  1. Off the U.S. Mid-Atlantic Coast (AL97):
    Shower and thunderstorm activity has changed little in association
    with an area of low pressure located offshore of the
    U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast. The system appears to be acquiring
    non-tropical characteristics as it begins to merge with a frontal
    boundary, and its chances of becoming a tropical cyclone appear to
    be decreasing. Regardless, the low is expected to begin producing
    gale-force winds today while it moves quickly toward the
    east-northeast at about 30 mph, and additional information on this
    system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National
    Weather Service.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.