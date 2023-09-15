The center of Hurricane Lee is located
near latitude 35.1 North, longitude 67.0 West. Lee is moving toward
the north near 16 mph, and a northward motion at a faster
forward speed is expected through Saturday. On the forecast track,
the center of Lee will continue to move farther away from Bermuda
this morning and approach the coast of New England and Atlantic
Canada today and Saturday. Lee is then expected to turn toward the
north-northeast and northeast and move across Atlantic Canada
Saturday night and Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher
gusts. Little change in strength is expected through tonight. Lee
is forecast to become post-tropical and begin weakening by Saturday,
but it is still expected to be a large and dangerous storm when it
reaches eastern New England and Atlantic Canada.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 320
miles.
The minimum central pressure based on data from the NOAA Hurricane
Hunter aircraft is 962 mb.
The center of Tropical Storm Margot is
located near latitude 36.7 North, longitude 38.6 West. Margot is
drifting toward the east-southeast near 3 mph, and it is
expected to make a slow clockwise loop during the next day or two.
Then, a faster northeastward motion is forecast by Monday.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph
with higher gusts. Some additional weakening is forecast during the
next couple of days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 984 mb.
Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97):
Showers and thunderstorms have become more concentrated in
association with a broad low pressure area located about midway
between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.
Environmental conditions remain conducive for additional
development, and this system is expected to become a tropical
depression within the next day or so while it moves
west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the
central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa
by the middle part of next week. Some gradual development of this
system is possible thereafter as it continues moving westward
across the eastern tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.