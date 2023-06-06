A complex, non-tropical area of low pressure located between the
Azores and Canary Islands is producing disorganized showers and
thunderstorms with winds to gale force over the northeastern
Atlantic Ocean. This system could acquire some subtropical
characteristics during the next day or two while it meanders to the
southeast and east of the Azores. By Thursday, the system is
forecast to move northeastward over cooler waters and further
development is not expected. For additional information on this
system, see products issued by the State Meteorological Agency of
Spain and High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.