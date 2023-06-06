A complex, non-tropical area of low pressure located between the

Azores and Canary Islands is producing disorganized showers and

thunderstorms with winds to gale force over the northeastern

Atlantic Ocean. This system could acquire some subtropical

characteristics during the next day or two while it meanders to the

southeast and east of the Azores. By Thursday, the system is

forecast to move northeastward over cooler waters and further

development is not expected. For additional information on this

system, see products issued by the State Meteorological Agency of

Spain and High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.