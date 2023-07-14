At 500 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Don was

located near latitude 32.9 North, longitude 46.8 West. The storm is

moving toward the north near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general

motion is expected during the next couple of days. A turn to the

east is forecast on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) east of the

center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).