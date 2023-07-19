At 5:00 AM the center of Tropical Storm Don was

located near latitude 34.0 North, longitude 39.3 West. Don is moving

toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h). The storm should turn

southwestward soon, turn westward tonight or on Thursday, and then

northwestward on Friday with an increase in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast over the next day or so,

followed by some increase in intensity thereafter.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).