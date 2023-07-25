  1. Near the Windward Islands (AL95):
    A tropical wave located just east of the Windward Islands is
    producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms
    while moving quickly westward. Development, if any, of this system
    should be slow to occur during the next day or two before it moves
    into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds. Even though
    development is unlikely, locally heavy rains and strong gusty winds
    are expected across portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next
    day or so.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.
  1. Southwestern Atlantic:
    A weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles
    south-southwest of Bermuda. Some gradual development of this system
    is possible while it moves west-northwestward towards the
    southeastern U.S. coast later this week and into the weekend.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
  • Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.