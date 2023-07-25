- Near the Windward Islands (AL95):
A tropical wave located just east of the Windward Islands is
producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms
while moving quickly westward. Development, if any, of this system
should be slow to occur during the next day or two before it moves
into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds. Even though
development is unlikely, locally heavy rains and strong gusty winds
are expected across portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next
day or so.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.
- Southwestern Atlantic:
A weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles
south-southwest of Bermuda. Some gradual development of this system
is possible while it moves west-northwestward towards the
southeastern U.S. coast later this week and into the weekend.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.