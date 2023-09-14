The center of Hurricane Lee is located
near latitude 29.1 North, longitude 68.1 West. Lee is moving toward
the north near 9 mph, and this general motion with an
increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. A turn
toward the north-northeast and then northeast is forecast Saturday
night and Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Lee will
pass west of Bermuda today and tonight, approach the coast of New
England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday, and move across
Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher
gusts. Weakening is forecast, but Lee is expected to remain a
large and dangerous hurricane for the next couple of days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 290
miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 953 mb.
The center of Hurricane Margot is located
near latitude 35.9 North, longitude 40.3 West. Margot is moving
toward the north-northeast near 6 mph, and a slower
forward motion is expected today. Margot is forecast to meander
within weak steering currents on Friday and make a small clockwise
loop over the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph
with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast over the next few
days, and Margot is likely to become a tropical storm later today.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb (28.91 inches).
Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97):
Showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming better organized in
association with a broad area of low pressure located well to the
west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions
appear favorable for further development of this system, and a
tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days
while the low moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15
mph across the central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.