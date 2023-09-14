The center of Hurricane Lee is located

near latitude 29.1 North, longitude 68.1 West. Lee is moving toward

the north near 9 mph, and this general motion with an

increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. A turn

toward the north-northeast and then northeast is forecast Saturday

night and Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Lee will

pass west of Bermuda today and tonight, approach the coast of New

England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday, and move across

Atlantic Canada Saturday night and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher

gusts. Weakening is forecast, but Lee is expected to remain a

large and dangerous hurricane for the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 290

miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 953 mb.

The center of Hurricane Margot is located

near latitude 35.9 North, longitude 40.3 West. Margot is moving

toward the north-northeast near 6 mph, and a slower

forward motion is expected today. Margot is forecast to meander

within weak steering currents on Friday and make a small clockwise

loop over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph

with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast over the next few

days, and Margot is likely to become a tropical storm later today.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb (28.91 inches).

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL97):

Showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming better organized in

association with a broad area of low pressure located well to the

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions

appear favorable for further development of this system, and a

tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days

while the low moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15

mph across the central tropical Atlantic.