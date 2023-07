A tropical wave is located a few hundred miles to the southwest of

the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are expected to be favorable

for gradual development of this system later this week, and a

tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week

while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical

Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.