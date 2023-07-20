At 5:00 AM the center of Tropical Storm Don was
located near latitude 34.1 North, longitude 41.6 West. Don is moving
toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general
motion should continue with an increase in forward speed during
the next couple of days. Don is later expected to turn northward
over the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher
gusts. Slight strengthening is expected during the next day or so,
followed by little change in strength through Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).
A tropical wave located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde
Islands is currently interacting with the Intertropical Convergence
Zone. The combination of these features is producing a broad area of
showers and thunderstorms over the eastern and central tropical
Atlantic. While dry air to the north may prevent significant
organization during the next few days, environmental conditions
could become more conducive for some development by this weekend as
the wave moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.