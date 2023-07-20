At 5:00 AM the center of Tropical Storm Don was

located near latitude 34.1 North, longitude 41.6 West. Don is moving

toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general

motion should continue with an increase in forward speed during

the next couple of days. Don is later expected to turn northward

over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher

gusts. Slight strengthening is expected during the next day or so,

followed by little change in strength through Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde

Islands is currently interacting with the Intertropical Convergence

Zone. The combination of these features is producing a broad area of

showers and thunderstorms over the eastern and central tropical

Atlantic. While dry air to the north may prevent significant

organization during the next few days, environmental conditions

could become more conducive for some development by this weekend as

the wave moves westward across the central tropical Atlantic.