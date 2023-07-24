At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Don was

located near latitude 47.0 North, longitude 43.0 West. Don is moving

toward the east-northeast near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this general

motion is expected to continue until dissipation late today.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 km/h)

with higher gusts. Don should continue to weaken, and it is

forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone later today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

A weak area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave

continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms about

650 miles east of the Windward Islands. While this system has not

become any better organized recently, some slow development remains

possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward

across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for

development by the middle of the week. Locally heavy rainfall is

possible across the Windward Islands early this week from this

system.