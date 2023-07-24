At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Don was
located near latitude 47.0 North, longitude 43.0 West. Don is moving
toward the east-northeast near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this general
motion is expected to continue until dissipation late today.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 km/h)
with higher gusts. Don should continue to weaken, and it is
forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone later today.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).
A weak area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave
continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms about
650 miles east of the Windward Islands. While this system has not
become any better organized recently, some slow development remains
possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward
across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea.
Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for
development by the middle of the week. Locally heavy rainfall is
possible across the Windward Islands early this week from this
system.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.