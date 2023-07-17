At 5:00 AM, the center of Subtropical Depression Don

was located near latitude 39.2 North, longitude 44.7 West. The

depression is moving toward the east near 9 mph (15 km/h). Don is

forecast to turn southeastward later today, southward on Tuesday,

and westward on Wednesday over the central Atlantic.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher

gusts. Don could intensify slightly and transition into a fully

tropical system during the next day or two.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).