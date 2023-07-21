At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Don was

located near latitude 35.4 North, longitude 45.6 West. Don is moving

toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this motion is

expected to continue over the next day or so. A turn to the

northwest and then north is forecast over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple

of days. Weakening is forecast to begin later this weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

An area of low pressure, located several hundred miles

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is interacting with a

tropical wave to its east and producing an elongated area of

showers and thunderstorms over the eastern and central tropical

Atlantic. While environmental conditions appear marginal due to

dry air to the north, some slow development of this system is

possible through early next week, as it moves westward across the

central tropical Atlantic.