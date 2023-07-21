At 5:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Don was
located near latitude 35.4 North, longitude 45.6 West. Don is moving
toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this motion is
expected to continue over the next day or so. A turn to the
northwest and then north is forecast over the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple
of days. Weakening is forecast to begin later this weekend.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).
An area of low pressure, located several hundred miles
west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is interacting with a
tropical wave to its east and producing an elongated area of
showers and thunderstorms over the eastern and central tropical
Atlantic. While environmental conditions appear marginal due to
dry air to the north, some slow development of this system is
possible through early next week, as it moves westward across the
central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.