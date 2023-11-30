Today (Nov. 30th) is the last day of hurricane season! This is not a guarantee that we won’t have another storm… remember we actually had a storm form in January of this year! That was what is the “Unnamed Storm” on the list below. But as of now, the tropics are very inactive and have been this way for a while now.

The 2023 Hurricane Season was above average when it comes to counting all storms. The average is 14, and we were at 20 if you include the unnamed one. However, we were right at average with the amount of hurricanes and major hurricanes we had.

The one that will go down in history was Hurricane Idalia, which cost billions of dollars in damages and impacted much of the east coast of Florida. You may also remember Hurricane Lee for it’s long life-span and extremely powerful winds. Fortunately, it weakened significantly before making landfall.

Something interesting to note is that Maine was in the forecast cone more often than any other state this year!