At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Karl was

located near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 94.7 West. Karl is

moving toward the north near 3 mph (6 km/h) and this motion is

expected to continue through today. A slow drift to the south and

south-southeast is expected to begin this evening and a faster

generally southward motion is forecast by Thursday morning. On the

forecast track, Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico within

the watch area by Friday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft support

maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (70 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 36 hours

followed by slight weakening before landfall.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).