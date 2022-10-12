At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Karl was
located near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 94.7 West. Karl is
moving toward the north near 3 mph (6 km/h) and this motion is
expected to continue through today. A slow drift to the south and
south-southeast is expected to begin this evening and a faster
generally southward motion is forecast by Thursday morning. On the
forecast track, Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico within
the watch area by Friday.
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft support
maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (70 km/h) with higher gusts.
Little change in strength is forecast during the next 36 hours
followed by slight weakening before landfall.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).