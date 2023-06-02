At 11:00 AM the center of Tropical Depression Two was

located near latitude 26.7 North, longitude 86.3 West. The

depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this

motion is expected to increase slightly during the day today and

tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

The system is forecast to weaken later today and tonight, and it is

forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.

The estimated minimum central pressure, based on data from the Air

Force Hurricane Hunters, is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).