At 11:00 AM the center of Tropical Depression Two was
located near latitude 26.7 North, longitude 86.3 West. The
depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this
motion is expected to increase slightly during the day today and
tonight.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
The system is forecast to weaken later today and tonight, and it is
forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.
The estimated minimum central pressure, based on data from the Air
Force Hurricane Hunters, is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).