At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Twelve

was located near latitude 18.3 North, longitude 34.4 West. The

depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19

km/h). A turn to the west is expected to occur by tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Slow weakening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become

a remnant low within the next day.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Southeastern Caribbean Sea:

A broad and elongated area of low pressure located over the far

southeastern Caribbean Sea just off the coast of Venezuela

continues to produce an expansive area of showers and thunderstorms

over the southern Windward Islands, northern South America, and

adjacent waters. While land interaction with the northern coast of

South America may hinder significant development during the next

day or so, environmental conditions are expected to be mostly

conducive for development while the system moves westward at about

15 mph, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day

or two by the time it enters the south-central Caribbean Sea.

Additional strengthening is anticipated while the system moves

westward over the southwestern Caribbean Sea toward Central America

late Friday through Sunday.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall with localized flooding,

as well as gusty winds to gale force, are expected over portions of

the Windward Islands, northern portions of Venezuela including

Isla Margarita, the ABC Islands, and the Guajira Peninsula of

Colombia during the next day or two. Interests in those locations,

in addition to those in Central America, should continue to monitor

the progress of this system.