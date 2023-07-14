At 1100 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Don was

located near latitude 33.7 North, longitude 47.3 West. Don is

moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and that

general motion should continue through tonight. A turn toward the

north is expected Saturday, followed by a turn toward the east by

Sunday or Monday.

Recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained

winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

Additional gradual weakening is expected during the next few days,

and Don could possibly become a post-tropical cyclone or remnant

low at any time.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the

center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).