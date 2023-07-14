At 1100 AM, the center of Subtropical Storm Don was
located near latitude 33.7 North, longitude 47.3 West. Don is
moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and that
general motion should continue through tonight. A turn toward the
north is expected Saturday, followed by a turn toward the east by
Sunday or Monday.
Recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained
winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.
Additional gradual weakening is expected during the next few days,
and Don could possibly become a post-tropical cyclone or remnant
low at any time.
Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the
center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).