At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Nine is located near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 70.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22

km/h). A westward motion is expected to begin later today and

continue through Saturday, followed by a turn toward the

west-northwest and northwest on Sunday and Monday. On the forecast

track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to move across the

central Caribbean Sea through Saturday, pass south of Jamaica on

Saturday night and Sunday, and approach the Cayman Islands on Sunday

night and early Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and

the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.

More significant intensification is forecast on Sunday and Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

At 1100 AM, the eye of Hurricane Fiona was located

near latitude 35.9 North, longitude 64.2 West. Fiona is moving

toward the northeast near 35 mph (56 km/h). A slower

north-northeast or north motion is expected later today through

Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will approach

Nova Scotia later today, move across Nova Scotia and into the Gulf

of St. Lawrence on Saturday, and then across Labrador and over the

Labrador Sea on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher

gusts. Fiona is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast,

Fiona is expected to be a powerful hurricane-force cyclone when it

moves across Atlantic Canada.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 345

miles (555 km).

The minimum central pressure based on data from an Air Force

Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 936 mb (27.64 inches).

At 11:00AM, the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was

located near latitude 40.2 North, longitude 29.1 West. Gaston is

moving toward the east-southeast near 7 mph (11 km/h). A slower

south-southeastward and then southward motion is forecast today,

followed by a southwestward motion tonight and early Saturday, and a

westward motion on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of

Gaston will move near or over portions of the Azores today through

early Saturday.

Satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have

increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual

weakening is expected over the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles

west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce some

disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Despite marginal

environmental conditions, some slow development of this system is

possible over the next several days while it drifts northwestward or

northward over the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.



At 11:00AM, the center of Tropical Depression Ten was

located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 19.8 West. The

depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19

km/h), and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed

is forecast this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

The depression could become a tropical storm during the next day or

so before weakening later this weekend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches)

based on dropsonde data from a NASA DC-8 aircraft.