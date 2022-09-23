At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Nine is located near latitude 14.2 North, longitude 70.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22
km/h). A westward motion is expected to begin later today and
continue through Saturday, followed by a turn toward the
west-northwest and northwest on Sunday and Monday. On the forecast
track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to move across the
central Caribbean Sea through Saturday, pass south of Jamaica on
Saturday night and Sunday, and approach the Cayman Islands on Sunday
night and early Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and
the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.
More significant intensification is forecast on Sunday and Monday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
At 1100 AM, the eye of Hurricane Fiona was located
near latitude 35.9 North, longitude 64.2 West. Fiona is moving
toward the northeast near 35 mph (56 km/h). A slower
north-northeast or north motion is expected later today through
Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will approach
Nova Scotia later today, move across Nova Scotia and into the Gulf
of St. Lawrence on Saturday, and then across Labrador and over the
Labrador Sea on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher
gusts. Fiona is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. Although gradual weakening is forecast,
Fiona is expected to be a powerful hurricane-force cyclone when it
moves across Atlantic Canada.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 345
miles (555 km).
The minimum central pressure based on data from an Air Force
Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 936 mb (27.64 inches).
At 11:00AM, the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was
located near latitude 40.2 North, longitude 29.1 West. Gaston is
moving toward the east-southeast near 7 mph (11 km/h). A slower
south-southeastward and then southward motion is forecast today,
followed by a southwestward motion tonight and early Saturday, and a
westward motion on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of
Gaston will move near or over portions of the Azores today through
early Saturday.
Satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have
increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual
weakening is expected over the next few days.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).
- Central Tropical Atlantic:
A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles
west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce some
disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Despite marginal
environmental conditions, some slow development of this system is
possible over the next several days while it drifts northwestward or
northward over the central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.
At 11:00AM, the center of Tropical Depression Ten was
located near latitude 17.9 North, longitude 19.8 West. The
depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19
km/h), and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed
is forecast this weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
The depression could become a tropical storm during the next day or
so before weakening later this weekend.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches)
based on dropsonde data from a NASA DC-8 aircraft.