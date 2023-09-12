The center of Hurricane Lee is located
near latitude 24.3 North, longitude 65.9 West. Lee is moving toward
the west-northwest near 6 mph. A slow west-northwest to
northwest motion is expected during the next day or two, followed by
a turn toward the north by midweek. On the forecast track, Lee is
expected to pass near but to the west of Bermuda in a few days.
NOAA Hurricane Hunter data indicate that the maximum sustained
winds remain near 115 mph with higher gusts. Lee is a
category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Some slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lee
is expected to remain a large and powerful hurricane.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205
miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 951 mb
based on dropsonde data.
The center of Hurricane Margot is located
near latitude 30.2 North, longitude 39.4 West. Margot is moving
toward the north near 12 mph. A turn toward the
north-northwest at a slower forward speed is expected beginning
tomorrow, followed by a turn back generally toward the north at an
even slower speed on Thursday and Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher
gusts. Little change in strength is expected for the next several
days, but short term fluctuations, up or down, are possible.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 255 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb.
Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic:
A broad area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic
continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This
system is expected to consolidate, with a low on the western side
becoming dominant over the next day or two. Gradual development of
the low is expected after that and a tropical depression is likely
to form by this weekend while the system moves west-northwestward or
northwestward at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.