The center of Hurricane Lee is located

near latitude 24.3 North, longitude 65.9 West. Lee is moving toward

the west-northwest near 6 mph. A slow west-northwest to

northwest motion is expected during the next day or two, followed by

a turn toward the north by midweek. On the forecast track, Lee is

expected to pass near but to the west of Bermuda in a few days.

NOAA Hurricane Hunter data indicate that the maximum sustained

winds remain near 115 mph with higher gusts. Lee is a

category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Some slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lee

is expected to remain a large and powerful hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205

miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 951 mb

based on dropsonde data.

The center of Hurricane Margot is located

near latitude 30.2 North, longitude 39.4 West. Margot is moving

toward the north near 12 mph. A turn toward the

north-northwest at a slower forward speed is expected beginning

tomorrow, followed by a turn back generally toward the north at an

even slower speed on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is expected for the next several

days, but short term fluctuations, up or down, are possible.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 255 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb.

Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic:

A broad area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic

continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This

system is expected to consolidate, with a low on the western side

becoming dominant over the next day or two. Gradual development of

the low is expected after that and a tropical depression is likely

to form by this weekend while the system moves west-northwestward or

northwestward at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.