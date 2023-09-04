The center of Tropical Depression Katia

is located near latitude 28.0 North, longitude 34.0 West. The

depression is moving toward the northwest near 5 mph.

Katia should slowly undergo a clockwise loop during the next two

days and be moving more steadily southward by Thursday.

Satellite wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds

remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening

is forecast, and Katia is expected to become a remnant low tonight

and dissipate in a few days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

The remnants of Gert were located near

latitude 40.5 North, longitude 51.0 West. The remnants are moving

quickly toward the north-northwest near 29 mph. Gert has

dissipated. Its remnants will continue to rotate around the

circulation of Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia today.

Maximum sustained winds associated with the remnants of Gert are 50

mph with higher gusts. Higher winds associated with

Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia are occurring in the area.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles

from the remnants of Gert, mainly to the east and northeast.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95):

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization

in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles

southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are

forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is

expected to become a tropical depression around midweek. Additional

strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves

westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and

western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave over western Africa is forecast to move off the

African coast in a couple of days. Environmental conditions should

support some slow development, and a tropical depression could form

over the far eastern tropical Atlantic around the latter part of

the week while the wave moves to the west-northwest at about 15 mph.