The center of Tropical Depression Katia
is located near latitude 28.0 North, longitude 34.0 West. The
depression is moving toward the northwest near 5 mph.
Katia should slowly undergo a clockwise loop during the next two
days and be moving more steadily southward by Thursday.
Satellite wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds
remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening
is forecast, and Katia is expected to become a remnant low tonight
and dissipate in a few days.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.
The remnants of Gert were located near
latitude 40.5 North, longitude 51.0 West. The remnants are moving
quickly toward the north-northwest near 29 mph. Gert has
dissipated. Its remnants will continue to rotate around the
circulation of Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia today.
Maximum sustained winds associated with the remnants of Gert are 50
mph with higher gusts. Higher winds associated with
Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia are occurring in the area.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles
from the remnants of Gert, mainly to the east and northeast.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).
Central Tropical Atlantic (AL95):
Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization
in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles
southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are
forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is
expected to become a tropical depression around midweek. Additional
strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves
westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and
western portions of the tropical Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.
Eastern Tropical Atlantic:
A tropical wave over western Africa is forecast to move off the
African coast in a couple of days. Environmental conditions should
support some slow development, and a tropical depression could form
over the far eastern tropical Atlantic around the latter part of
the week while the wave moves to the west-northwest at about 15 mph.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.